Video: “You’re A Disgrace To The World,” Young Black Girl Tells Donald Trump

Posted on May 9, 2017

A young black girl has slammed the 45th United States president calling him a ‘disgrace to the world’. The video which has since gone viral was shared from a Comedy Central series called The President Show. The video which was released has been reported to be of a Donald Trump impersonator identified as Anthony Atamanuik.…

