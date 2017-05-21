VIDEO: Yung Swiss Ft. K.O – Jungle

Yung Swiss releases the Official video for Yung Swiss featuring K.O “Jungle” off Bottom Baby. The display of African heritage on the video is live.. check and share your thoughts.

Video below:

The post VIDEO: Yung Swiss Ft. K.O – Jungle appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

