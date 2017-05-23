Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video/photos: Nigerian Policemen allegedly brutalise motorcyclists in Anambra

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News, Video | 0 comments

A trending video on social media claims more than five Nigerian policemen allegedly brutalised some motorcyclists in Anambra over unidentified offences.

In the video, the policemen are seen brutally beating the motorcyclists, and blood rushing out of one of them. Whats your take on the video?

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Police allegedly brutalising motocyclists in Anambra
Police allegedly brutalising motocyclists in Anambra
Police allegedly brutalising motocyclists in Anambra
Police allegedly brutalising motocyclists in Anambra

 

The post Video/photos: Nigerian Policemen allegedly brutalise motorcyclists in Anambra appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.