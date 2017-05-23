Video/photos: Nigerian Policemen allegedly brutalise motorcyclists in Anambra

A trending video on social media claims more than five Nigerian policemen allegedly brutalised some motorcyclists in Anambra over unidentified offences.

In the video, the policemen are seen brutally beating the motorcyclists, and blood rushing out of one of them. Whats your take on the video?

The post Video/photos: Nigerian Policemen allegedly brutalise motorcyclists in Anambra appeared first on Vanguard News.

