Videos: Nicki Minaj admits she is dating NAS

Nicki Minaj has admitted on Ellen DeGeneres’s show that she is dating rapper Nas. She said she had planned to stay celibate for a year because she ‘hates men’, but that he changed her mind. She also said he gave her the go-ahead to confirm the relationship on her show. She said: “He’s so dope…he’s such …

