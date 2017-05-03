Pages Navigation Menu

Vincent Enyeama undergoes successful operation

Posted on May 3, 2017

Vincent Enyeama has undergone a successful surgery on his injured knee in France. The former Nigeria goalkeeper who is ruled out for the season posted a picture of himself in bed via his Twitter handle with a note thanking his fans for wishing him well. “God bless you all for your numerous goodwill messages and …

