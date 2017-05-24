Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid announce deal to sign 16-year-old from Flamengo – BBC Sport

Pages Navigation Menu

Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid announce deal to sign 16-year-old from Flamengo
Real Madrid are to sign 16-year-old Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior in a deal worth £38.7m. The transfer will go through in July 2018, when Vinicius turns 18, although he could remain at the Brazilian club for a further season on loan, Real say
Real Madrid lands 16-year-old Vinicius Junior for £38millionDaily Post Nigeria
Real Madrid splash out €45m to sign 16-year-old Brazilian starIrish Independent
Real Madrid spends $50 million on 16-year-old Brazilian dubbed the 'next Neymar'Washington Post
Goal.com –Daily Mail –The Guardian –Daily Star
all 71 news articles »

