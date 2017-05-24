Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid announce deal to sign 16-year-old from Flamengo – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid announce deal to sign 16-year-old from Flamengo
BBC Sport
Real Madrid are to sign 16-year-old Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior in a deal worth £38.7m. The transfer will go through in July 2018, when Vinicius turns 18, although he could remain at the Brazilian club for a further season on loan, Real say …
