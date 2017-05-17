VIO Permanently Banned From Lagos Roads, Ambode Insists

BY GEORGE OKOJIE , Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday cleared the fog surrounding the absence of Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), insisting they had been banned from the roads permanently.

Ambode who said this at the commissioning of Pedestrian Bridges, Laybys and Slip Road at Ojodu Berger, urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to limit its operations to the fringes and highways and stay clear from the main streets of the state.

The governor said the decisions were in line with his administration’s resolve to ensure free flow of traffic across the state, noting that their activities were contributing to traffic congestion on Lagos roads.

Ambode said, “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, let me use this opportunity to reiterate that Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) have been asked to stay off our roads permanently.

“We also advice the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC) to stay on the fringes and highways and not on the main streets of Lagos. It has become evident that these agencies contribute to the traffic challenges on our roads.”

He said as an alternative, the state government would employ technology to track and monitor vehicle registration and MOT certifications and de-emphasise impoundment of vehicles on the roads.

Dwelling on the interventions in Ojodu Berger, Ambode said his administration at inception, identified the axis as one of the major traffic flashpoints that required urgent attention, adding that the decision was informed by the strategic importance of this axis being a major gateway into the state.

“Today, we are delighted that we have not only succeeded in transforming the landscape of this axis but with the slip road, lay bys and pedestrian bridge, we have given a new and pleasant experience to all entering and exiting our state.”

The post VIO Permanently Banned From Lagos Roads, Ambode Insists appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

