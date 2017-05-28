Pages Navigation Menu

Violence erupt at APC local government primaries in Lagos

Posted on May 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

It was all violence and breakdown of maw and order  at the  All Progressives Congress primaries(APC)  local government elections in Lagos as some of the delegates vented their anger over what they described as an attempt to impose candidates on them. According to Channels TV trouble erupted after 18 candidates were returned unopposed and a voice vote …

