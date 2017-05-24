Violence in central Congo leaves 400000 children prey to deadly malnutrition – UN – Thomson Reuters Foundation
Violence in central Congo leaves 400000 children prey to deadly malnutrition – UN
Thomson Reuters Foundation
DAKAR, May 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Spiralling violence in central Democratic Republic of Congo has disrupted farming and shut down health centres, leaving hundreds of thousands of children vulnerable to life-threatening malnutrition, UNICEF …
400000 children at risk in the DRC
