Violence mares APC Council Primaries in Lagos

There was a total breakdown of order at All Progressives Congress primaries for local government elections in Lagos today as some of the delegates vented their anger over what they described as an attempt to impose candidates on them.

Trouble erupted after 18 candidates were returned unopposed and a voice vote was called to choose the remaining candidates for the council poll, which is slated for July the 22, 2017.

Some of the delegates who were opposed to the use of voice vote protested the process, which they claimed would lead to the imposition of candidates.

They threw caution to the wind as upturned tables, threw away ballot boxes and other materials meant for the election at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The state electoral body, LASIEC, had in April released a timetable for the elections.

The local government areas are currently being run by sole administrators appointed by the state government.

The post Violence mares APC Council Primaries in Lagos appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

