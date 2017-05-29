Violent protests, looting rocks KwaMashu – Northglen News
Violent protests, looting rocks KwaMashu
VIOLENT protests have broken out in parts of KwaMashu tonight following reports of four children who were allegedly abducted on their way to school this morning. It's believed some of the protesters blame foreign nationals for the missing children and …
Foreign-owned shops torched in KwaMashu
