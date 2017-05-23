Visa on Arrival: NIS appeals to foreign investors to use online platform

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has urged foreign investors and companies willing to apply for the new Visa on Arrival (VoA) facility to always do so through the NIS online platform.

The NIS Spokesperson, Mr Sunday James, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the Comptroller-General of NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, noted that in spite of the instruction that companies should send their applications by email, some still sent representives to the NIS headquarters in Abuja.

“We wish to note that despite the liberalisation policy on the application for the Visa on Arrival (VoA) facility by email, some organisations/companies still‎ send their representatives to physically submit their applications at NIS headquarters.

“We advise that applications should be filled online, instead of visiting the office.”

Babandede also reiterated the need for applications to be sent to — voa@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng with relevant documents for immediate processing in line with the Executive order on “Ease of Doing‎ Business in Nigeria.”

He said NIS had put in place the necessary machinery in compliance with relevant provisions of the Executive Orders relating to the discharge of immigration duties.

The NIS boss urged foreign investors and the public to visit — www.immigration.gov.ng for the requirements, eligibility, fees and how to apply for the facility.

The VoA platform was recently introduced by the Federal Government as part of plans to clear bottlenecks in issuing visas to genuine investors and ease the way of doing business in Nigeria.

The post Visa on Arrival: NIS appeals to foreign investors to use online platform appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

