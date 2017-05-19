Volleyball referees get marching orders

Volleyball referees in the country have been told to take their jobs seriously as their conduct could affect development of the game positively or negatively.

Niger State Director of sports Alhaji Baba Sheshi who gave the charge, noted that Volleyball is one sport that has cut a niche for itself and commands a lot of following both locally and internationally and as such should be given maximum support.

He made the submission at the maiden edition of North Central Zonal Clinic and seminar held in Minna, Niger state

According to him “The referees should make the game of volleyball more exciting because the sport has a wide acceptance not only in Niger state but across the country,”

Sheshi did not fail to give organisers of the clinic a pat on the back for their foresight and commitment to taking the game to the next level by updating stakeholders on new techniques of the game.

Representative of Nigeria Volleyball Federation at the event, Comrade Godwin-Mark Iorpuu, appealed to philanthropist, corporate bodies and private individuals to support volleyball in the country because of its potentials to earn laurels for the national at the international arena.

He also stressed the need to encourage the young ones to venture into Volleyball officiating before the present crops of officials get sidelined by age which is not on their side.

Comrade Iorpuu then, challenged all tiers of government to assist in upgrading Volleyball facilities across the country, adding that the Federation is desirous of seeing the game blossom at zonal, state and local government levels.

The clinic ended with a paper presentation by Coach Benjamin Daniel, on Conventional volleyball from 2017-2020 as approved by Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB)

