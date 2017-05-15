Vote counting begins after Nepal’s first local polls in 20 years

Officials on Monday began counting votes after Nepal’s first round of local elections in 20 years saw huge turnout. Election Commission spokesman Surya Sharma said the counting started in several districts of the three provinces where polls were held on Sunday. “Counting has begun in 129 counting centres. Ballot papers are yet to be collected […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

