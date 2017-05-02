Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Vote PDP In 2019 To Address Hardship, Minimum Wage, Sheriff Tells Workers – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on May 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Vote PDP In 2019 To Address Hardship, Minimum Wage, Sheriff Tells Workers
Leadership Newspapers
The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday declared the party is aware of the hardship in the country and will address minimum wage issue when it takes over power at the center in 2019.In his

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.