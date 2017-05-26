Voters’ registration: Kogi Governor, Bello registered twice, violated the law – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission​, INEC,​ has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State of double registration ​in violation of the law. ​​National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education, Solomon Soyebi, ​said this in a statement on Thursday‎​. He noted that Bello registered as a voter for the second time at the Government House, Lokoja, […]

