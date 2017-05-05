W. Africa Crude-Trading limited on benchmark price volatility

Naija247news

FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers Qi Lin Zuo of China and Sti-Matador (L) stand attached to mooring stations near a refinery in Bayonne, New Jersey August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo. LONDON May 5 – Fresh trading was stunted by an excess of …



and more »