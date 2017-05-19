Wa Iria, Jamleck to face off in fresh Murang'a Governor polls within 96 hours

The Star, Kenya

Governor Mwangi wa Iria and Kigumo MP Jamleck Kamau during the Jubilee party interim officials' elections at Murang'a Teachers' College, December 14, 2016. /FILE. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria will …



and more »