Wada Joins Forces With Odizor For Tennis Project

Former governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada (Rtd), has secured the endorsement of Nigeria’s most successful tennis player, Nduka Duke Odizor, to set up a tennis training centre in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Lokoja training programme, which would be named after Wada, would be the third of six the former tennis prodigy promised to set up before the end of 2018.

Odizor earlier visited Akure and Asaba for the same purpose.

Speaking during a reception for the Nigeria Sports Development Fund Inc (NSDFI) in his Abuja home during the week, Wada said his move as borne of the desire to “give hope and a guaranteed future” to children in his state.

“I have been monitoring your vision for years. I am so happy that your team is doing this outside the government. Every Nigerian needs to rise and support this team. By the grace of God, I will support your team with all that is required” Wada pledged.

In his remarks, Odizor promised to deliver this training in partnership with his foundation, the Duke Odizor International Tennis (DO It) alongside his other partners and former international brands.

Odizor reminded his host that the first tennis club in Nigeria was actually in Lokoja and that he was glad at being able to recreate history.

“After the first nine months of training, the children will be put into the 10 clubs where they will start to play in our league. We have worked out a comprehensive modality that will assure them a grand future,” Odizor promised, as he said three zones – North-east, North-west and the South-east – would make up the six centres.

Odizor presented the governor with a tennis racket in appreciation for the initiative to secure for his state one of the six centres.

