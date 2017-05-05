WAEC Can Now Interact With Candidates Via ‘WAECKonnect’
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has launched an interactive platform called ‘WAECKonnect’ to improve effective communication between the council and candidates. Damianus Ojijeogu, WAEC’s head of public affairs, said this in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos. WAEC said it established the platform to further engage the candidates and bridge the …
