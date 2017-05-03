Wait is over as Banky W engages Adesua Etomi

Popular RnB singer, Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W, has announced his engagement to Actress, Adesua Etomi. The singer who has been under pressure to get married revealed this on his instagram page @Bankywellington at the early hours of Wednesday. According to him, he secretly proposed to Adesua in February 2017. He further noted […]

Wait is over as Banky W engages Adesua Etomi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

