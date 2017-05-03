Wait is over as Banky W engages Adesua Etomi
Popular RnB singer, Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W, has announced his engagement to Actress, Adesua Etomi. The singer who has been under pressure to get married revealed this on his instagram page @Bankywellington at the early hours of Wednesday. According to him, he secretly proposed to Adesua in February 2017. He further noted […]
