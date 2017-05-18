Wale Adenuga Mfr Honoured By Nasarawa State Government

Renowned TV Producer and Chairman of Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), Mr Wale Adenuga MFR, was honoured by the Nasarawa State Government at the maiden edition of “Nollywood Iconic Personalities Award” which took place on May 5, 2017; at Ta’al Conference Hall, Lafia, Nasarawa State. The event was an opportunity for the Nasarawa State Government to…

The post Wale Adenuga Mfr Honoured By Nasarawa State Government appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

