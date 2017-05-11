Wall collapses, kills 23 during wedding celebration

New Delhi – Police on Thursday said twenty-three people were killed and 30 injured in India when a wall collapsed on a crowd of people celebrating a wedding.

Police official Bharat Meena said that the 12-foot high wall collapsed late on Wednesday because of heavy rain, crashing down on the wedding party during dinner in a marriage hall in the western state of Rajasthan.

Meena added that five children were among the dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a Twitter post he was pained by the accident.

Weddings are elaborate affairs in India with even people of modest income inviting large numbers of guests to receptions, often in purpose-built halls.(Reuters/NAN)

The post Wall collapses, kills 23 during wedding celebration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

