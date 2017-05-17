Walter Mazzarri to leave Watford despite securing Premier League place – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Walter Mazzarri to leave Watford despite securing Premier League place
SkySports
Walter Mazzarri is to leave his role as Watford head coach less than a year after taking over. Sky Sports News HQ understands the Italian will take charge of the final match against Manchester City on Sunday and will depart along with his coaching …
Watford manager Walter Mazzarri to leave club at end of season
7 Watford managers under the Pozzo regime
Walter Mazzarri to leave Watford at end of season after player frustrations lead to dressing room revolt
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!