WAPCo deepens primary healthcare in Lagos with N78m primary health clinic

As part of efforts to deepen and improve on primary healthcare delivery in Lagos state, particularly in Badagry Local Government Area, in accordance with the company development programme, the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has constructed $218,000 healthcare centre in Ajido community, Badagry.

The construction and equipment of the primary healthcare facility were borne out of the company’s passion and commitment to boost primary healthcare delivery in the state and beyond with a view to reducing infant and maternal mortality, providing necessary medical attention for pregnant women and improving wellbeing of the residents.

Speaking at the handing over of the fully-equipped and stocked primary health centre located at Ajido-Badagry to Lagos state government recently, Walter Perez, Managing Director, West African Gas Pipeline Company, noted that the project was undertaken to support government in its quest to provide sound primary healthcare for residents in Lagos state.

The managing director said that the company had invested over one million dollars in various projects in both Ogun and Lagos states which cover health, education, empowerment, vocational training, among others, adding that the company replicates such programmes in other African countries that host its plants, including Ghana, Togo and Republic of Benin.

He said, “We have invested resources into our Community Development drive over the years and are proud to show them as proof of our readiness to do business the socially responsible way.

“Aside from Health Centre which was constructed at a cost of $218,000, we also constructed a modern 6 classroom block, with a store and Head teacher’s office at Unity Primary School, Ajido, complete with modern school furniture. We assisted also in furnishing the Palace of the Aholu of Ajido and supplied fishing gear to improve the livelihood of people in the Community.”

Receiving the Primary Health Care on behalf of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state, Olufemi Onanuga, Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary Healthcare, submitted that effort was ongoing to overhaul all levels healthcare delivery in the state, asking investors and industries operating in Lagos state to emulate West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) in helping Lagos attains it’s goals on development.

Earlier, Oba Temitope Sedonu Adamson, the Aholu of Ajido Kingdom, lauded WAPCo on the construction, equipment and handing over of modern Primary Health Centre to the people of Ajido-Badagry and the entire Lagos state, just as he pledged to ensure judicious use of the facility built for them.

RAZAQ AYINLA

The post WAPCo deepens primary healthcare in Lagos with N78m primary health clinic appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

