Wapic Insurance advises Nigerians on target savings, explains SMART Plan benefits – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Guardian
|
Wapic Insurance advises Nigerians on target savings, explains SMART Plan benefits
Daily Post Nigeria
Target Savings, a savings account that helps holders save money for a specific purpose, is fast becoming the norm in building a sustainable savings culture particularly where it concerns specific financial goals or objectives. This is something Wapic …
Wapic Insurance designs new account to boost savings culture
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!