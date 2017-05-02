Pages Navigation Menu

Wapic Insurance advises Nigerians on target savings, explains SMART Plan benefits

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Wapic Insurance Plc has reiterated the need for Nigerians to engage in target savings. Target Savings, a savings account that helps holders save money for a specific purpose, is fast becoming the norm in building a sustainable savings culture particularly where it concerns specific financial goals or objectives. This is something Wapic Insurance is fully […]

