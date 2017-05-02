Wapic Insurance advises Nigerians on target savings, explains SMART Plan benefits

Wapic Insurance Plc has reiterated the need for Nigerians to engage in target savings. Target Savings, a savings account that helps holders save money for a specific purpose, is fast becoming the norm in building a sustainable savings culture particularly where it concerns specific financial goals or objectives. This is something Wapic Insurance is fully […]

Wapic Insurance advises Nigerians on target savings, explains SMART Plan benefits

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

