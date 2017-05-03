Wapic Insurance offers smart savings option

Is the Nigerian economy in or out of recession? Where some reports say it is out, others give facts and figures to prove it is not. Now whether we are in or out, one has to find ways to adjust and forge on. One of such ways is seeking out the best savings options out there.

There are various savings options out there; however, the SMART plan solution being driven by Wapic Insurance Plc comes highly recommended at times like this.

The SMART plan solution essentially provides you the opportunity of systematically accumulating funds toward meeting short-term obligations and emergencies with an embedded free life insurance cover. So this means that for the period you save, you are covered, and this is besides the very competitive interest rates on one’s savings.

Speaking at the Launch of the SMART Products, Yinka Adekoya, Managing Director of Wapic Insurance Plc said, “For us at Wapic, we know that a good insurance plan is key to achieving successful living.”

There is no doubt that saving toward a specific goal requires a lot of discipline, but considering the various channels available through which you can make withdrawals from your regular savings, using an insurance vehicle provides that needed control. This does provide a guide towards achieving set goals, and seems much like a way to go.

Target saving is proving to be the way to go especially where it concerns specific goals. And if this new savings culture gets as popular as it looks like it will, recession may just be a word to Nigerians because then people will not consider saving as something to be done when there is lump sum of money. It becomes a natural path to tow.

