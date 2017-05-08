War against anti-corruption will lead to national rebirth – Don

former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Michael Faborode says the current anti-corruption fight in Nigeria would lead to total national rebirth. Faborode, who is the Secretary-General, Committee of Vice-Chancellors, on Monday said that Nigerians must support the war against corruption which had permeated every facet of life. “When we say corruption, it is in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

