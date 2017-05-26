War Against Corruption: Buhari’s Legacy in the Making – By: Philip Agbese – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
War Against Corruption: Buhari's Legacy in the Making – By: Philip Agbese
Leadership Newspapers
Africans generally experiment democracy from a peculiar perspective. It's rare to find in African leaders those who keep campaign promises and vows to the people when they are eventually entrusted with leadership. Nigerians have a celebrated penchant …
LABOUR: We're living in pains – Workers
TWO YEARS IN OFFICE: Nigerians pass verdict on Buhari
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!