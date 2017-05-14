Pages Navigation Menu

Warri killings: Culprists must be prosecuted – Reyenieju

Posted on May 14, 2017

By Urowayino Jeremiah

Hon Daniel Reyenieju, member representing Warri Federal Constituency has assured  the people of his constituency that  the recent killing of two youths in Ifie community by alleged military personnel attached to an oil company must be investigated

Reyenieju  said that the negative activities of  happy-trigger uniformed personnel’s  has inflicted endless tragedies on the indigenes of the area, while noting  that such mindless killings of defenceless indigenes of the area has become a reoccurring decimal which is capable of igniting untold crises of diversified proportions.

He said  the refusal of the relevant military authorities to investigate and punish perpetuators of such heinous crime in the past has inadvertently encouraged such acts of criminality as brazenly manifested last week.

The lawmaker appealed to the youths of the area to remain peaceful in the face of such painful provocation assuring them that the incident of last week will not go without being investigated and culprits  squarely punished if found guilty.

“I therefore request your extreme patience while we logically follow up legally” he added.

 

