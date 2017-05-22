Pages Navigation Menu

Warring C-River community holds Rep hostage

Posted on May 22, 2017

By Emma Una

CALABAR—MIKE Etaba, the member representing  Obubra/Etung federal constituency, Cross River State, in the House of Representatives,  was  held hostage for several hours, weekend,  at the outskirts of Ababene community in Obubra Local Government Area of the state  when he  led a delegation of the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade,  on a  peace mission to the area.

The mob comprising young men and women also barred  an indigene of the community, Mr Peter Akam, the Commissioner for Commerce,  who was part of the delegation, from entering the village.

The community youths and women were  said to be aggrieved that the state government did not respond on time  to  stop the communal conflict between the community and neighbouring Inyamete,  with whom they have been at war over a piece of land.

“This crisis happened on May 16 and you are coming her one May 20, after our people have been killed. What peace are you seeking to achieve?  You have to kill all of us before you enter our village,” one of the youths said angrilly.

The mob which brandished palm leaves, machetes, bottles and other objects,  smarshed the wind screen of the bus conveying journalists on the trip. One of the protesters  said  they were  aggrieved that  Etaba came several days after the crisis had taken place and many of their people killed by the Inyamatet people whom they accused of being the aggressors.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

