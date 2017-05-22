Warring C-River community holds Rep hostage

By Emma Una

CALABAR—MIKE Etaba, the member representing Obubra/Etung federal constituency, Cross River State, in the House of Representatives, was held hostage for several hours, weekend, at the outskirts of Ababene community in Obubra Local Government Area of the state when he led a delegation of the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, on a peace mission to the area.

The mob comprising young men and women also barred an indigene of the community, Mr Peter Akam, the Commissioner for Commerce, who was part of the delegation, from entering the village.

The community youths and women were said to be aggrieved that the state government did not respond on time to stop the communal conflict between the community and neighbouring Inyamete, with whom they have been at war over a piece of land.

“This crisis happened on May 16 and you are coming her one May 20, after our people have been killed. What peace are you seeking to achieve? You have to kill all of us before you enter our village,” one of the youths said angrilly.

The mob which brandished palm leaves, machetes, bottles and other objects, smarshed the wind screen of the bus conveying journalists on the trip. One of the protesters said they were aggrieved that Etaba came several days after the crisis had taken place and many of their people killed by the Inyamatet people whom they accused of being the aggressors.

