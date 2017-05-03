Was it obvious the whole time? All the songs where we think Banky W was dropping hints about Adesua Etomi

by Tolu O Best believe, we won’t be moving on fast from this engagement news. In case you missed it…

Read » Was it obvious the whole time? All the songs where we think Banky W was dropping hints about Adesua Etomi on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

