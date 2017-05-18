WASCAL Moves To Mitigate Effects Of Climate Change

By BLESSING BATURE

The executive director, West Africa Science Centre on Climate Change and Adopted Land Use, WASCAL, Prof. Jimmy Adegoke has said, his agency is doing everything to mitigate the impacts of climate change in West Africa. He made this disclosure, Wednesday, at the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), when he paid a courtesy visit on the directorate.

WASCAL he said, is a large-scale research organization, focused on climate service center designed to help tackle the challenge of climate change and enhance the resilience of human and environmental systems to climate change and increased variability.

Prof Adegoke sressed that, “Strengthening the research infrastructure and capacity in west Africa in relation to climate change and by pooling the expertise of ten west African countries and Germany.

WASCAL capacity building programme facilitates academic education amongst 10 West African Universities, in collaboration with German institutions. The activities focused on the training of Doctoral and Master’s programmes in climate change thematic areas.

WASCAL focus is on improving the capacity of the sectorial in the area of agriculture, water resources, Eco-System and policy. The institute has also approved the purchase 50 automatic weather stations to be spread across the 10 member states.

If WASCAL fail to train or build capacity in the area of climate change, then one can imagine the enormous implication the climate change effects is going to have on our region

He highlighted the 3 cardinal objectives of WASCAL as climate capacity building, combat climate change and improve wellbeing. He maintain that WASCAL have also introduced observation network on hydrological aspect and meteorological aspect to climatic changes

In her effort to curb climate change, core graduate capacity program was established and is been funded by WASCAL through partnership with these Ten Universities across West African State which about two are in Nigeria, One in Mina and One in Akure.

He added that another important thing about WASCAL is that it promotes international integration, because these students are selected from the 10 universities across West Africa. Language training is also embedded in this training, so when the students are accepted into the universities, the first two months, is focused on language training, especially the French speaking students, so that they develop skill to be bilingual.

Lonia Okhimamhe, the Federal University of Technology, Minna said, WASCAL has now been integrated into the university program at post graduate level and these draws students from various parts of West African Countries, especially the Ten countries that WASCAL listed.

At the end of the Two year program, the graduate of material required planning (MRP) in Climate Change and Adapted Land Use are expected to demonstrate state- of- the- art expertise in the field specialization; independently formulate and execute research in accordance with academic standards within their field of specialization, thus contributing to the body of knowledge in the field.

While thinking WASCAL delegation, the Director General DTCA, Muhammed Kachalla implored Prof Adegoke to use his influence to ensure that member states which are also members of WASCAL fulfill their financial obligations by paying their dues.

