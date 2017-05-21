Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Davido’s Explosive performance in Ethiopia Last Night

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Nigerian superstar Davido performed to a crowd of 15,000 last night in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The singer shared a video of the explosive performance on his Instagram a few hours ago and captioned it: Wish mom was here to see this!!! 15 thousand pple came to see ur son last night in Ethiopia 🇪🇹!! Too […]

