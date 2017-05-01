Watch & Download Skales’ New Single ‘For You’ – Bella Naija
|
|
Watch & Download Skales' New Single 'For You'
Afro-pop superstar Skales has released his much talked-about new single titled 'For You' along with its official music video today; May 1, 2017. Produced by Echo with its video directed by HD Genesis, 'For You' gives room for Skales to further embrace …
VIDEO: Skales – 'For You'
VIDEO: Skales – For You (Prod. Echo)
