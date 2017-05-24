Pages Navigation Menu

WATCH: Elephants trumpet their retreat as they flee angry bees – Times LIVE

Times LIVE

WATCH: Elephants trumpet their retreat as they flee angry bees
Times LIVE
A group of elephants were recently caught on camera running from a swarm of angry bees. According to Raw Wild while elephant hide is too tough for a bee to sting, that isn't much help if the bees target the more vulnerable flesh in an elephant's trunk.
BEElarious! Elephants stomp around in distress with insects flying up their trunks (photos, video)

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

