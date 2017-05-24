Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch: ‘Hands off our bodies’ protestors occupy Nelson Mandela Bridge – Times LIVE

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Watch: 'Hands off our bodies' protestors occupy Nelson Mandela Bridge
Times LIVE
Members of the South African Students Congress occupy the Nelson Mandela Bridge in the call for men to keep their hands off of women's bodies. "This is really to disrupt the system in a sense that rape culture and gender-based violence has become the …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.