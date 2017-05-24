Watch: ‘Hands off our bodies’ protestors occupy Nelson Mandela Bridge – Times LIVE
Watch: 'Hands off our bodies' protestors occupy Nelson Mandela Bridge
Members of the South African Students Congress occupy the Nelson Mandela Bridge in the call for men to keep their hands off of women's bodies. "This is really to disrupt the system in a sense that rape culture and gender-based violence has become the …
