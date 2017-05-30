Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Highlights from Donald Trump’s First Trip Abroad as President on BN TV

From Saudi Arabia to Israel, President Donald Trump had a packed schedule filled with photo ops during his first trip abroad. Trump’s travels took him through the Middle East and Europe as he leaves the U.S. for the first time as president. As Trump meets with leaders and takes part in ceremonial activities, he navigates […]

