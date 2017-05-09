Pages Navigation Menu

Watch Mercy Aigbe Praise Her Husband Weeks Before Her Marriage Broke Down [See Video]

Posted on May 9, 2017

So just few weeks before Mercy Aigbe’s marriage broke down, GoldMyneTv ran into her and the actress spoke beautifully about her husband even calling him HER SUPPORT SYSTEM. Well this morning, the people behind that online tv had to remind us what the mum of two said by putting the video out again. Savage! Watch …

The post Watch Mercy Aigbe Praise Her Husband Weeks Before Her Marriage Broke Down [See Video] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

