Watch Moji Olaiya Speak About Career And Faith In Last Interview With Channels TV – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Watch Moji Olaiya Speak About Career And Faith In Last Interview With Channels TV
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Actress Moji Olaiya's death on Thursday morning threw Nollywood into mourning. Her exit is a sad loss as she was a star indeed. She was, however, not without her fair share of controversies. In her last interview with Entertainment on Channels …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!