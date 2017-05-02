Watch Mr Eazi Fight His ‘Feelings’ In His New Music Video – Konbini
|
Konbini
|
Watch Mr Eazi Fight His 'Feelings' In His New Music Video
Konbini
Just last month, Mr Eazi released two videos off his tepidly received mixtape, Accra To Lagos, and we couldn't help but wonder why he was wasting so much time and effort on such an average project. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be changing …
Mr Eazi 'Feelings' [Video]
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!