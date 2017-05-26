Watch Naija Fans Mouthing Arsenal Vs Chelsea FA Cup Final Showdown

Completesportsnigeria.com has been feeling the pulse of the vociferous Nigerian fans as the 2017 English FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea billed for Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 27 beckons.

Football-crazy Nigerian fans are divided in their opinions as embattled Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger leads out The Gunners, looking to add a dash of spark to their gloomy season with what will be a record 13th FA Cup title.

Arsenal and Manchester United currently hold joint record of 12 FA Cup titles apiece.

On the other side, Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte is leading out the Premier League champions, targeting The Blues' eighth FA Cup title to complete a double this season.

Now hit the video link below to watch Nigerian fans having their say ahead of the showdown.

<iframe width="100%" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/ embed/sr14uL_3OF0?rel=0" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

