Watch Peter Obi’s Speech at The Platform
Former governor of Anambra state on Monday, Peter Obi speaking at The Platform, a policy and governance forum, expressed worry at Nigeria’s level of borrowing, adding that the cost of governance is too high. He says Nigeria should start saving for its future and also invest in education. Watch: Part 1 Part 2 Part 3 Part […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!