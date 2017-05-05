Watch Rachel Oniga, Joke Silva, Bayray McNwizu, TBoss in “Kada River” trailer

The producers of the upcoming movie “Kada River” have released the official trailer of movie. “Kada River” stars Joke Silva, TBoss, Chris Okagbue, Fella Makafui, Keppy Epkeyoung, Rachel Oniga, Bayray Mcnwizu, Rakiya Attah, Oluchi Madubuko and James Blessing. About Movie In the midst of an age long rivalry between the Boduas and the Shawlains, which …

The post Watch Rachel Oniga, Joke Silva, Bayray McNwizu, TBoss in “Kada River” trailer appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

