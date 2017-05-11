WATCH: Roy Keane is not a big fan of the Europa League, or Jose Mourinho’s first season – SportsJOE.ie
|
SportsJOE.ie
|
WATCH: Roy Keane is not a big fan of the Europa League, or Jose Mourinho's first season
SportsJOE.ie
Who won the year before that? Yep, it was Chelsea. There are not too many T-shirts printed commemorating the occasion and that win over Benfica was not enough to save Rafa Benitez's job. He was replaced by one Jose Mourinho, who had a few things to …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!