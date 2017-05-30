Watch Seth Build The Holiday – Step Two

OK, so last time we chatted, we established that we were going to make a website that sells electronic snake repellers. Play catch up HERE, although since then things have moved along very nicely.

We now have a website – www.snakesaway.co.za – which is ready to sell the snake repeller and accept credit cards. It took a couple of hours to set up, along with the information I pulled from other websites to add some ‘flesh’ to the website.

I included the source link on each of those pages.

It’s important to bulk up the website as this helps with SEO, as well as ensuring that you don’t come across like a dubious, non-established online company.

As detailed in my book, it’s important, too, to have testimonials – this also helps calm anyone’s fears regarding online scams.

Because I have just started the website I don’t have any testimonials of my own. So I pulled those from the actual product’s original site (in Australia) so we could focus on the product, which has a proven track record.

I know the service will be fine, because Postbox Courier will be personally collecting and delivering every order from Australia to South Africa.

To buy that, have that delivered to an Australian address, then collected from there by Postbox Courier, and delivered to our customers (anywhere in South Africa) we are charging R497 a unit (R1 990 for a pack of 4).

That’s the joy about something like Postbox Courier – spot a gap in the local market, set up the delivery system with them, and let the good times roll.

A little insight, some basic website design, living the holiday.

