Watch the Guys of EbonyLife TV’s “Men’s Corner” Discuss Feminism on BN TV

On a new episode of EbonyLife TV‘s Men’s Corner, show hosts Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Andre Blaze and Mazino discuss “Feminism”. Friendly neighbours like Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Noble Ezeala, Tamara and more air their views on what feminism is and how it can be misconstrued as supremacy many times. Watch

