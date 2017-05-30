Watch the Music Video to Industreet Theme Song “Controller”

Scene One Productions drop the visuals to the visuals to one of the theme songs on its new drama series “Industreet” titled “Controller” as Obadice (who plays Ddream in the series teams up with Sonorous to provide a tune for the streets. The track was produced by Puffy Tee while the video was shot by Moe […]

