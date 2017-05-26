Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Watch the Official Trailer for the Whitney Houston ‘Can I Be Me’ Documentary on BN TV – BellaNaija

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Watch the Official Trailer for the Whitney Houston 'Can I Be Me' Documentary on BN TV
BellaNaija
Nick Broomfield's documentary on late American music icon, Whitney Houston will be in cinemas this June. Titled Whitney 'Can I Be Me', follows her rise to fame and all it came with – money, addictions and the struggle to remain her true self.
Movie Review: Whitney: Can I Be MeNew Zealand Herald

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.